Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 601 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

Broadcom stock opened at $595.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.48. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.