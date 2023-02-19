Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equitable were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,164 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,585,000 after purchasing an additional 720,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,451,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,394,000 after purchasing an additional 109,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,437,000 after purchasing an additional 481,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Equitable’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

