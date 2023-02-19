Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 510,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $110,591,000 after purchasing an additional 46,439 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

NYSE PXD opened at $208.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $200.09 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.