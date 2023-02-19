Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $107.29 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

