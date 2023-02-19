Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CL opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.