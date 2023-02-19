Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 319,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 115,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,155,000 after acquiring an additional 61,031 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

