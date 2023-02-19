Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,128 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

