Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Cut by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Datadog were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $720,851.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,238,583.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 3.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DDOG opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $167.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.14.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

