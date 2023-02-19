Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 16,055 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMH shares. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.
Insider Activity
American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $43.89.
American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.