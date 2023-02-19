Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $527,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

