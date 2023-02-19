Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $852,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Target were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.97.

Shares of TGT opened at $173.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

