Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,173 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Coty were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Coty by 90.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 323.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coty by 48.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.88.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

