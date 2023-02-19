Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Seagen were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $162.53 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

