Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 9,203 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $52.17 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.