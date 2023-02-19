Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.5 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $320.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.