Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,379,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,379,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

SYNA stock opened at $122.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

