Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $646,000 Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Synaptics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,379,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synaptics Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNA. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $122.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

