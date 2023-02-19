Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

YUM opened at $132.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.27.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.