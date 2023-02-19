Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Seagen were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $162.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.00. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

