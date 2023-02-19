Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Lowered by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,184 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exelon were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $123,920,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Exelon by 59.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Exelon by 88.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

