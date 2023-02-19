Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,522 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

