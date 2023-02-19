King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total transaction of $2,663,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total value of $2,663,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,633 shares of company stock worth $21,371,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $269.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.98 and its 200-day moving average is $250.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

