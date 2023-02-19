Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,522 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

