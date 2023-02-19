Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,169 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $240.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

