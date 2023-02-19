Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $748,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after buying an additional 973,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,314,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,645,494.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,317,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,486,374.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $6,922,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $936,645,494.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,144 shares of company stock valued at $96,672,042 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.23.

Moderna stock opened at $166.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.62.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

