Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,076 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in RLI were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 30.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $140.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.44.

RLI Cuts Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.