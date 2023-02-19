Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 6,760 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.6% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 14.2% during the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 75,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

