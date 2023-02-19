Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $817,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,141 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.48. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

