Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 13,588 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after purchasing an additional 941,171 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 5,375.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 769,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 755,905 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,232,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 506,984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Autohome by 561.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 183,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Autohome by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 463,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 159,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of ATHM opened at $34.45 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.17.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

ATHM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Stories

