Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVRO. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nevro by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

NVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

