RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

