National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,900 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of National CineMedia worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 169.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 481,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,781 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 59.7% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 406,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

About National CineMedia

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.92.

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.