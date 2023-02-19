18,947 Shares in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 154,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,902,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,983 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SILJ opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

