23,198 Shares in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 60.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PHX. Northland Securities lowered their price target on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 1.6 %

PHX opened at $3.00 on Friday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

