RFG Advisory LLC Takes $136,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

