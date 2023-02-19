RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB opened at $179.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.49 and a 200 day moving average of $181.06. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

