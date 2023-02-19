RFG Advisory LLC Invests $171,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of WBD opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

