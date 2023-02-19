10,501 Shares in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUMB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUMB opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $20.06.

