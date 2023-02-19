RFG Advisory LLC Sells 26,989 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,989 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.68 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

