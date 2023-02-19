RFG Advisory LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 625.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,529,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,680 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 56,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 286,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

