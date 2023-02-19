RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 85,955 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 677,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 473,980 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $946.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

BRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.