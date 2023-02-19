RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 9,952 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 288,170 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,594,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 214,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,893 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 783.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 177,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 157,733 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.16 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $26.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10.

