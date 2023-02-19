RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,050. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Stock Down 0.3 %

VFC opened at $26.99 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.