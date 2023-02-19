RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

NXTG stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $77.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

