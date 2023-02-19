Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Arista Networks worth $36,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $279,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,703,337.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $279,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,703,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $138.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $145.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

