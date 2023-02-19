RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 648 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SOXX stock opened at $415.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.06. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $501.09.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

