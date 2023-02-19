RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

