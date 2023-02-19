RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 61,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91.

