RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95.

