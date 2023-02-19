RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.6 %

SPG stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $144.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.14 and its 200 day moving average is $111.98.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.